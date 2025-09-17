Nothing OS 4.0 debuts with fresh look and AI dashboard

Nothing has unveiled the latest iteration of its software, Nothing OS 4.0 (NOS 4.0). The update comes with a refreshed design language, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and improved insights into artificial intelligence (AI) usage. NOS 4.0 is expected to be rolled out in beta soon for Nothing smartphones through updates shared on the company's social media channels.

Design upgrades NOS 4.0 brings design enhancements The latest update brings a number of design enhancements, including standardized components and redesigned lock screen clocks for a more fluid system experience. Nothing is also expanding its signature look with an Extra Dark Mode, a deeper version of dark mode that aims to save battery life and reduce eye strain in low-light conditions.

Productivity boost NOS 4.0 brings pop-up view upgrade NOS 4.0 also brings a major upgrade to the Pop-up View feature, allowing users to run two floating apps at once. You can minimize or expand these windows by swiping up from the bottom edge or pulling down, respectively.