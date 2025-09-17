Nothing OS 4.0 debuts with fresh look and AI dashboard
What's the story
Nothing has unveiled the latest iteration of its software, Nothing OS 4.0 (NOS 4.0). The update comes with a refreshed design language, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and improved insights into artificial intelligence (AI) usage. NOS 4.0 is expected to be rolled out in beta soon for Nothing smartphones through updates shared on the company's social media channels.
Design upgrades
NOS 4.0 brings design enhancements
The latest update brings a number of design enhancements, including standardized components and redesigned lock screen clocks for a more fluid system experience. Nothing is also expanding its signature look with an Extra Dark Mode, a deeper version of dark mode that aims to save battery life and reduce eye strain in low-light conditions.
Productivity boost
NOS 4.0 brings pop-up view upgrade
NOS 4.0 also brings a major upgrade to the Pop-up View feature, allowing users to run two floating apps at once. You can minimize or expand these windows by swiping up from the bottom edge or pulling down, respectively.
Privacy emphasis
Update emphasizes privacy and AI transparency
The new update also emphasizes privacy and AI transparency. The AI Usage Dashboard lets users see which AI systems are active, how often they're triggered, and even explore individual model usage. Subtle status hints throughout the interface also help keep AI behavior visible and easy to manage, making NOS 4.0 a unique Android skin in the crowded smartphone market.