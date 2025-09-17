Business Insider allows journalists to use AI for drafting stories

Business Insider has reportedly given its journalists the green light to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to draft stories. The move, as per Status, a media industry newsletter, is part of an internal memo from editor-in-chief Jamie Heller. The policy allows reporters to use AI "like any other tool" for tasks such as research and image editing.

Policy details Drafting using AI is allowed but with caveat The internal memo from Heller also included a dedicated FAQ section on the use of AI for drafting stories. The response was affirmative, but with a caveat: "Yes, but you must make sure your final work is yours." This means while journalists can use AI to draft initial versions, the final product has to be their own work.

Disclosure No need to disclose AI usage in articles The new guidelines from Business Insider do not require journalists to disclose the use of AI in their articles. However, disclaimers would be attached to entirely AI-generated or unvetted content. This means while readers may not be explicitly told when AI was used in a story, they will be warned if the entire piece was generated by an algorithm or hasn't been thoroughly checked by a human editor.

Industry disruption Mixed reception of AI in news industry The introduction of AI technology has had a mixed reception in the news industry. While it has disrupted traditional business models and raised concerns of intellectual property theft by AI companies, it also poses new challenges for publishers. Business Insider is no stranger to these challenges, having published AI-generated stories under the name of a supposed freelancer earlier this summer.