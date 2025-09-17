You can now create notification reminders for your WhatsApp chats

WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS app, bringing the version number to 25.25.74. The latest update brings a handy new feature that lets you create notification reminders for messages in chats and groups. The capability is designed to help users keep track of important tasks or questions that may be missed in busy conversations.

Functionality Setting reminders for individual messages The message reminder feature works by letting you set alerts for individual messages, so you can revisit important content at a later time. Once a reminder is set, WhatsApp will show a small bell icon on the message bubble to suggest that a reminder is active. When the reminder goes off, you'll get a notification with the full text of the message, media previews if any, and the chat where it was sent.

User control Your reminders are completely private All message reminders are processed on-device, ensuring complete privacy. This means no one else in the chat or even WhatsApp can see the reminder content. The feature also offers preset intervals like two hours, eight hours, or a day for quick follow-ups. A fully customizable option is available too, letting you choose the exact date and time for your reminder.