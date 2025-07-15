Next Article
India records 9% surplus rainfall in July
India's monsoon is going strong this year—rainfall has hit 109% of the usual average so far, and the IMD expects it to stay above normal through July.
But not everyone's getting soaked equally; some regions are way wetter than others.
Northwest India drenched, east-south India rain deficit
Northwest and Central India are enjoying heavy rains, with surpluses up to 36% above average. This has helped boost kharif crop sowing by 6.6% compared to last year, especially in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, East and South India are dealing with significant rainfall deficits—bad news for states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
On the bright side, reservoir levels remain solid at 52% capacity thanks to good water management.