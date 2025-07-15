India records 9% surplus rainfall in July

Northwest India drenched, east-south India rain deficit

Northwest and Central India are enjoying heavy rains, with surpluses up to 36% above average. This has helped boost kharif crop sowing by 6.6% compared to last year, especially in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, East and South India are dealing with significant rainfall deficits—bad news for states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

On the bright side, reservoir levels remain solid at 52% capacity thanks to good water management.