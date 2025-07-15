Next Article
India records 11% excess monsoon rainfall in early July
India received 11% more monsoon rain than usual from July 1-15, bumping the season's total to 10% above normal, says the IMD.
Still, about 20% of the country—especially some northeastern and southern regions—missed out and saw less rain than expected.
Overall wetter July expected; some areas still dry
The extra downpour could boost this year's Kharif crops, helping hit big foodgrain and oilseed targets.
But experts warn that too much rain can also damage sensitive crops like pulses and oilseeds.
The IMD expects July to stay wetter than average overall, though some areas will continue to get less rain than they need.