West Indies announce squad for Nepal T20I series: Details here

West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Nepal. The matches will be played in Sharjah later this month. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will captain the team, with several first-choice players including regular captain Shai Hope rested for the series. The squad features five uncapped players: Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisee, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds and Amir Jangoo.

New face Gore included in the squad Another notable inclusion in the squad is batter Karima Gore. Although he has played eight T20Is for the USA, he is yet to don the West Indies jersey. Gore has been in good form for his franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2025, scoring 219 runs in 11 matches.

Veteran presence Hosein to lead the side Along with Hosein, the squad also features experienced players such as Fabian Allen, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers. This will be the first time that Hosein will lead West Indies across formats. He has played the most T20Is among all squad members. In April 2024, a West Indies A side had toured Nepal for five T20s and despite losing the series, they managed to win two matches against their hosts.