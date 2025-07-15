Next Article
Life sentence for man impregnating teenager
A 55-year-old man, M Zahubar Hussein, has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.
The case came to light when the girl gave birth and DNA tests confirmed Zahubar as the father.
Her family reported the incident to Tirunelveli Rural All Women Police, leading to his arrest.
Victim to receive ₹5 lakh as compensation
Special Court Judge Suresh Kumar handed Zahubar a life sentence under the POCSO Act and fined him ₹25,000.
The court also directed that the victim receive ₹5 lakh as compensation from the government.
The POCSO Act—brought in to protect children from sexual abuse—carries strict penalties for crimes like this, aiming to ensure justice and support for survivors.