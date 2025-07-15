Life sentence for man impregnating teenager India Jul 15, 2025

A 55-year-old man, M Zahubar Hussein, has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

The case came to light when the girl gave birth and DNA tests confirmed Zahubar as the father.

Her family reported the incident to Tirunelveli Rural All Women Police, leading to his arrest.