India's SCO diplomacy sends global message
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Tianjin, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar called out the ongoing problem of terrorism, using the recent Pahalgam attack as a stark reminder.
The UN Security Council backed India's message, strongly condemning the attack and demanding those responsible be held to account.
Jaishankar's address at SCO meet
Jaishankar urged member countries not to get complacent about fighting terrorism, separatism, or extremism—pointing to India's own Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
He also pushed for better trade links through projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor and asked for more support for Afghanistan to help keep regional peace.
On top of that, he met with leaders from China, Russia, and Iran to talk border issues and trade blockades—showing India's focus on teamwork in the region.