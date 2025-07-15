India's SCO diplomacy sends global message

Jaishankar's address at SCO meet

Jaishankar urged member countries not to get complacent about fighting terrorism, separatism, or extremism—pointing to India's own Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He also pushed for better trade links through projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor and asked for more support for Afghanistan to help keep regional peace.

On top of that, he met with leaders from China, Russia, and Iran to talk border issues and trade blockades—showing India's focus on teamwork in the region.