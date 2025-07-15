Shubhanshu Shukla's historic space mission return India Jul 15, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station in over four decades.

After an 18-day journey on the Axiom-4 mission, he touched down safely on July 15, 2025—his family in Lucknow watched it all live and celebrated his return with plenty of emotion.