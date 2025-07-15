Shubhanshu Shukla's historic space mission return
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station in over four decades.
After an 18-day journey on the Axiom-4 mission, he touched down safely on July 15, 2025—his family in Lucknow watched it all live and celebrated his return with plenty of emotion.
Shukla's mission to aid future space explorations
Shukla's homecoming set off celebrations across the country, with neighbors gathering at his Lucknow house waving flags and sharing sweets.
Leaders like Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu congratulated him, calling it a big step for Indian space dreams.
The mission also saw Shukla and team complete 60 science experiments alongside ISRO and Indian researchers—laying the groundwork for future missions like Gaganyaan and even possible Moon landings.