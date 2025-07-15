Israeli businessman father of children found in Karnataka cave
Authorities in Karnataka have identified the father of two children discovered living in a cave with their Russian mother, Nina Kutina.
He's an Israeli businessman currently staying in India on a business visa.
After the family was found near Gokarna on July 9, 2023, officials reached out to him to discuss next steps for Kutina and her kids.
Right now, all three are at a detention center in Bengaluru.
How authorities found out about children's father
Kutina overstayed her visa, so she's now facing deportation—a process expected to take about a month. The Russian Consulate in Chennai is also involved since Kutina has another child back home.
At first, she didn't want to talk about the children's father, but after some counseling sessions, she shared details about her past with the Israeli businessman from the clothing industry.
Kutina has moved around different countries and says she prefers life close to nature—even now at the detention center, she seems content with their simple lifestyle.