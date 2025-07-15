Supreme Court evaluates freedom of speech in influencer cases
The Supreme Court just wrapped up hearings on three big cases about what you can (and can't) say online.
Comedian Samay Raina, cartoonist Hemant Malviya, and activist Wajahat Khan are all facing accusations of posting divisive or offensive content on social media.
The judges made it clear: freedom of expression matters, but it shouldn't come at the cost of someone's dignity or public order.
SC is setting some ground rules for online posts
This is a big deal for anyone who uses social media. The court warned that free speech isn't a free-for-all—responsibility matters.
If people keep crossing the line with hate or insults, the government might have to step in.
That's why the Supreme Court is now looking to set some ground rules for what's okay to post online, hoping everyone can enjoy their rights without things getting toxic.