Man receives life sentence for train assault on pregnant woman
A Tamil Nadu court has sentenced Hemaraj to life in prison for sexually assaulting and trying to kill a pregnant woman on the Tirupathi Intercity Express on February 6, 2025.
The shocking attack, which happened on a moving train, sparked outrage and brought attention to women's safety.
Trial concluded in 3 months
Police arrested Hemaraj within a day of the incident, filed charges by April, and fast-tracked the trial—leading to his conviction on July 14.
The DGP's office emphasized their strong commitment to thorough investigations and swift justice, sending a clear message about tackling crimes against women seriously.