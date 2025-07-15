Pune Porsche crash: Accused tried as juvenile
The decision to try the 17-year-old accused in the Pune Porsche crash as a juvenile has triggered public anger.
Back in May 2024, he allegedly drove his father's Porsche while drunk and crashed into two young tech professionals, Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya, who both lost their lives.
Victims' families question board's fairness
Families of the victims are openly questioning the board's fairness.
Suresh Koshta, one of the fathers, said he felt appointments were influenced by "money and power," and called out how quickly decisions were made despite long-standing vacancies.
Meanwhile, the defense says legal guidelines were followed since no charge carries a minimum seven-year sentence—fueling even more frustration after earlier backlash over lenient bail conditions like just writing a road safety essay.