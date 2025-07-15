Pune Porsche crash: Accused tried as juvenile

Victims' families question board's fairness

Families of the victims are openly questioning the board's fairness.

Suresh Koshta, one of the fathers, said he felt appointments were influenced by "money and power," and called out how quickly decisions were made despite long-standing vacancies.

Meanwhile, the defense says legal guidelines were followed since no charge carries a minimum seven-year sentence—fueling even more frustration after earlier backlash over lenient bail conditions like just writing a road safety essay.