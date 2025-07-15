Kanwar Yatra: Traffic restrictions in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Noida India Jul 15, 2025

Heads up—Delhi and Noida are rolling out major traffic restrictions until July 23, 2025, to help Kanwar Yatra pilgrims travel safely.

Key stretches like the half carriageway of Agra Canal Road (Kalindi Kunj to Badarpur side) and the half carriageway of Kalindi Kunj to Noida Road are closed as thousands make their way toward Faridabad, Gurugram, and Rajasthan.