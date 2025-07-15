Kanwar Yatra: Traffic restrictions in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Noida
Heads up—Delhi and Noida are rolling out major traffic restrictions until July 23, 2025, to help Kanwar Yatra pilgrims travel safely.
Key stretches like the half carriageway of Agra Canal Road (Kalindi Kunj to Badarpur side) and the half carriageway of Kalindi Kunj to Noida Road are closed as thousands make their way toward Faridabad, Gurugram, and Rajasthan.
DND Flyway, Ashram routes recommended
If you're driving around the city, stick to the DND Flyway or Ashram routes to avoid heavy jams.
Goods vehicles have been rerouted via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and there's extra surveillance plus new rules for trucks in Noida and Ghaziabad—all aimed at keeping things smooth and safe.
Plan your commute ahead of time
These changes could really shake up your usual commute across Delhi-NCR, so plan ahead!
It's a reminder of just how big this event is—and why careful planning matters for everyone on the road right now.