Navi Mumbai airport gears up for September 30 launch
Navi Mumbai International Airport finally opens its doors on September 30, 2023.
To start, flights will run from 8am to 8pm so the team can test things out before going full 24/7.
Airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express are already on board for domestic routes.
Construction is over 94% done
The first phase brings a single runway and one terminal—enough to handle up to 20 million passengers a year.
Construction is over 94% done, with crews working hard to hit the deadline.
Plus, they're aiming for the world's fastest baggage claim system (so less waiting around after you land).
Once fully expanded, Navi Mumbai Airport will be able to serve up to 90 million passengers annually—almost double what Mumbai's current airport handles now.
This means less congestion and way more flight choices for anyone traveling in or out of the Mumbai area.