Next Article
Himachal Pradesh faces road closures and weather warnings
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall across several districts.
This comes after the state has already faced 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides since late June.
Recent storms have hit Shimla and nearby areas with strong winds and intense downpours.
Monsoon has claimed over 100 lives so far
The relentless rain has closed 220 roads—160 just in Mandi—making travel tough and slowing emergency help.
Water supplies and power lines are also down in many places.
Sadly, the monsoon has claimed over 100 lives so far, with dozens more injured or missing.
Rescue teams are still searching for people swept away by floods as locals try to cope with damaged infrastructure and ongoing disruptions.