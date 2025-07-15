Himachal Pradesh faces road closures and weather warnings

Monsoon has claimed over 100 lives so far

The relentless rain has closed 220 roads—160 just in Mandi—making travel tough and slowing emergency help.

Water supplies and power lines are also down in many places.

Sadly, the monsoon has claimed over 100 lives so far, with dozens more injured or missing.

Rescue teams are still searching for people swept away by floods as locals try to cope with damaged infrastructure and ongoing disruptions.