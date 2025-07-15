India's Grand Mufti intervenes in Nimisha Priya's execution stay India Jul 15, 2025

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen, just got her execution postponed—thanks to Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar.

The Grand Mufti reached out to Yemeni scholars, highlighting the importance of compassion in Islamic law and reminding them that the victim's family can choose forgiveness.

This led the Yemeni government to pause Priya's execution, which was set for July 16.