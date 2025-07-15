India's Grand Mufti intervenes in Nimisha Priya's execution stay
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen, just got her execution postponed—thanks to Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar.
The Grand Mufti reached out to Yemeni scholars, highlighting the importance of compassion in Islamic law and reminding them that the victim's family can choose forgiveness.
This led the Yemeni government to pause Priya's execution, which was set for July 16.
What Musliyar told Yemeni scholars
Musliyar told Yemeni scholars, "Islam has another law. If the murder convict is sentenced to death, family of victim has the right to pardon."
He also emphasized that Islam stands for peace and harmony.
Who is Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar?
Musliyar is India's 10th Grand Mufti and heads one of the country's largest Islamic educational centers in Kozhikode.
His work—and his autobiography Vishvasapoorvam—spotlight his focus on education and Kerala's social progress.
Shashi Tharoor applauds Musliyar
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor applauded Musliyar for stepping up, saying his actions show real dedication to humanity and unity.
Tharoor also pointed out how Musliyar has contributed to education and national harmony.