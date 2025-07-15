Next Article
Naxalites suspected in murder of 2 teachers in Chhattisgarh
Two local school teachers, Vinod Made and Suresh Metta, were killed by suspected Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on the night of July 14-15.
The attack happened in a remote area, with reports suggesting the teachers were targeted for allegedly being police informers.
Security forces have moved in to manage the situation.
Bodies yet to be recovered
This tragedy is part of a bigger pattern—Bastar region has seen 25 deaths from Maoist violence just this year. Similar attacks happened last month too.
Right now, security teams are working to recover the teachers' bodies from the tough terrain of Indravati National Park, all while staying alert for more threats.