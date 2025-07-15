Next Article
Maratha forts recognized as 2025 heritage sites
UNESCO just named the "Maratha Military Landscapes of India" a World Heritage Site, bringing India's total to 44.
This means 12 historic forts across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu—like Raigad, Shivneri, and Gingee—are now officially recognized for their unique architecture and epic military history.
Significance of this recognition
This shout-out from UNESCO isn't just about old forts; it's a big nod to India's rich culture and the Maratha Empire's legacy.
Leaders like PM Modi see it as a proud moment that helps protect these sites for future generations—and makes India an even cooler destination for history lovers.