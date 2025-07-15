Explained: Centre's reversal on anti-pollution systems in thermal power plants India Jul 15, 2025

FGD systems help cut sulfur dioxide (SO2) pollution from coal power plants—a big deal since SO2 can trigger breathing problems and make city air even worse.

Yet, by 2025, less than 8% of India's thermal power capacity had these systems, even though they're proven to work.

That's worrying because SO2 also leads to PM2.5 pollution, which is especially harmful.