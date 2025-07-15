Explained: Centre's reversal on anti-pollution systems in thermal power plants
FGD systems help cut sulfur dioxide (SO2) pollution from coal power plants—a big deal since SO2 can trigger breathing problems and make city air even worse.
Yet, by 2025, less than 8% of India's thermal power capacity had these systems, even though they're proven to work.
That's worrying because SO2 also leads to PM2.5 pollution, which is especially harmful.
How FGD systems work
FGD tech uses chemical scrubbing to clean up plant emissions, making it extra important in crowded cities where bad air hits hardest.
Top institutes like IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are urging fast action on FGD nationwide.
But progress has been slow—mainly because of costs and shifting government policies.
Coal plants are still a major source of SO2
Coal plants remain a huge source of SO2 in India.
The government recently relaxed rules so FGD is only required near high-population areas, hoping to keep electricity prices stable.
Still, this delay means more people could face health risks from polluted air as coal stays central in India's energy mix.