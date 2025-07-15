Rajasthan MLA threatens civic officials from police station
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya caused a stir at Jaipur's Ramganj police station by warning civic officials, "I'll break your heads" if local streetlights weren't fixed.
He also questioned whether the police could keep order during the Kanwar Yatra, pointing to how things work in Uttar Pradesh.
Acharya's bold style
Acharya is known for his bold style—he often carries a Hanuman mace and leads the Hatoj Dhaam temple.
Earlier this year, he was booked after entering Jaipur's Jama Masjid during a protest and raising slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad," which led to communal tension and legal trouble.
Controversial actions
After the mosque incident, Acharya apologized and promised to avoid mosques in future protests.
He's also cracked down on unlicensed meat shops in his area—a move some critics say unfairly targets specific communities.