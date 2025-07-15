Father accuses ICC of daughter's death in Odisha

Victim's mother hopes for safer campuses ahead

The tragedy led to protests on campus, with students demanding justice and police stepping in.

The victim's father called for a fair probe into how the complaint was handled, while local leaders questioned if the report protected the accused.

Odisha's Chief Minister promised a full investigation and support for the family.

The student's mother shared her hope that her daughter's death will ensure the safety of other female students in colleges and schools, wishing for safer campuses ahead.