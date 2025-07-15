Next Article
Aadhaar biometrics update mandatory for children post age 7
If your child just turned seven, here's a heads-up: UIDAI wants parents to update their kid's Aadhaar biometrics.
Kids' fingerprints and iris scans change as they grow, so keeping their Aadhaar up-to-date helps avoid future hassles.
How to update
Just visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or enrollment center—no appointment needed.
The update is free for kids aged five to seven (and again at age 15).
This quick step keeps their ID accurate and ensures smooth access to government services down the line.
Why this update is important
Skipping this can lead to authentication issues later, which means trouble accessing things like scholarships or subsidies tied to Aadhaar.
Updating now saves you a headache later—easy win!