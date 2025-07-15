Tragic timing: Family narrowly escapes attack India Jul 15, 2025

K Chandu Rathod, a local CPI leader and the CPI's Hyderabad city council member, was shot and killed during his morning walk in Hyderabad's Shalivahana Nagar park.

His wife, K Nari, said they had just left the park with their daughter when it happened and recognized one of the attackers from a Swift car parked nearby.

The assailants reportedly used chili powder before shooting Rathod.