Tragic timing: Family narrowly escapes attack
K Chandu Rathod, a local CPI leader and the CPI's Hyderabad city council member, was shot and killed during his morning walk in Hyderabad's Shalivahana Nagar park.
His wife, K Nari, said they had just left the park with their daughter when it happened and recognized one of the attackers from a Swift car parked nearby.
The assailants reportedly used chili powder before shooting Rathod.
Rivalry could be the motive
According to Nari, the attackers had threatened them earlier and tried to extort money—something Rathod refused.
Police think a real estate business rivalry could be the motive and have launched a major search for the suspects, using forensic teams and dog squads at the scene.
CPI national leader K Narayana ruled out any political motive, suggesting personal issues might be involved.