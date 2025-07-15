President Murmu welcomes astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla home
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back on Earth after spending 18 days at the International Space Station as pilot of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).
This marks India's first-ever trip to the ISS and only its second human spaceflight since Rakesh Sharma in 1984.
The crew was truly global, with astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary joining Shukla for this journey.
Over 60 experiments for scientists across 31 countries
During their nearly 19-day adventure, the team carried out over 60 experiments for scientists across 31 countries. India played a key role with life sciences research.
The mission highlights how commercial spaceflight is opening doors for global teamwork and boosting big projects like India's Gaganyaan program.
Ax-4's Dragon capsule touches down off California
Ax-4's Dragon "Grace" capsule touched down safely off California early July 15. Medical teams were ready to check everyone out right away.
This smooth return is a proud moment for India's growing ambitions in space—and shows just how far international collaboration can go.