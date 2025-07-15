President Murmu welcomes astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla home India Jul 15, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back on Earth after spending 18 days at the International Space Station as pilot of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

This marks India's first-ever trip to the ISS and only its second human spaceflight since Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

The crew was truly global, with astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary joining Shukla for this journey.