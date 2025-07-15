Jaishankar discusses Pahalgam attack at SCO meet
After the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to take a clear stand against terrorism.
He called the attack a "deliberate attempt to disrupt tourism and promote religious hatred," and pushed for more trust and teamwork among member countries.
Pakistan blocking efforts
India has been pressing the SCO to openly address terrorism, but some members—reportedly Pakistan—keep blocking these efforts.
Jaishankar's message echoes Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's recent refusal to sign an SCO statement that ignored terrorism entirely.
With growing regional tensions, India wants the SCO to get serious about security and actually walk the talk on fighting extremism together.