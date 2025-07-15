UP woman living with lover strangles daughter, frames husband

Roshi allegedly killed daughter to frame Shahrukh

Turns out, Roshi had been living apart from Shahrukh with another partner after earlier disputes. On the night of the incident, she and Shahrukh argued again at her place.

Police now believe Roshi killed her daughter in an attempt to blame Shahrukh.

The community is struggling to process how family conflicts spiraled into something so heartbreaking, and police are still looking into what led up to this tragedy.