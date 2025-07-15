Next Article
UP woman living with lover strangles daughter, frames husband
A tragic case in Lucknow has left many stunned: Roshi Khan is accused of killing her five-year-old daughter.
At first, she told police her husband Shahrukh did it and was trying to frame her.
But as investigators dug deeper, holes in her story started to show.
Roshi allegedly killed daughter to frame Shahrukh
Turns out, Roshi had been living apart from Shahrukh with another partner after earlier disputes. On the night of the incident, she and Shahrukh argued again at her place.
Police now believe Roshi killed her daughter in an attempt to blame Shahrukh.
The community is struggling to process how family conflicts spiraled into something so heartbreaking, and police are still looking into what led up to this tragedy.