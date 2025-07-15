Assam government clears over 1.19 lakh bighas of encroached land
Assam has reclaimed over 1.19 lakh bighas of government land in the past four years, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Most of the action took place in Sonitpur, Darrang, and Lakhimpur districts, with the government saying these moves are about protecting Assam from illegal infiltration and demographic shifts.
The government claims the evictions are based on court directives and focused on clearing forest and tribal lands.
Residents, opposition, and rights groups raise concerns
Not everyone is on board with how these evictions are playing out. Recent drives in Dhubri and Goalpara faced pushback from opposition parties and rights groups, who say some families were left without proper support.
The state argues that reclaiming over 25,000 acres has helped wildlife return and cut down on human-animal conflict.
Meanwhile, some residents claim they have legal documents like voter IDs or Aadhaar cards, adding another layer to the ongoing debate around who really belongs on this land.