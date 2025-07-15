Assam government clears over 1.19 lakh bighas of encroached land

Residents, opposition, and rights groups raise concerns

Not everyone is on board with how these evictions are playing out. Recent drives in Dhubri and Goalpara faced pushback from opposition parties and rights groups, who say some families were left without proper support.

The state argues that reclaiming over 25,000 acres has helped wildlife return and cut down on human-animal conflict.

Meanwhile, some residents claim they have legal documents like voter IDs or Aadhaar cards, adding another layer to the ongoing debate around who really belongs on this land.