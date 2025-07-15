Next Article
Hyderabad skeleton case: Insights from police investigation
In Hyderabad's Nampally area, skeletal remains found in a locked, rundown house on a Monday have been confirmed as Ameer Khan, who likely died alone around 2015.
Police say Ameer was about 50 and had lived by himself for years.
There were no signs of foul play or struggle at the scene.
Identifying the remains
A local stumbled on the remains while chasing a cricket ball into the property.
The bones were found face-down on the kitchen floor, along with an old Nokia phone and demonetized currency notes—clues that helped identify Ameer.
His brother recognized him by a ring and shorts. Missed calls from 2015 on the phone matched when he likely passed away.
Police have ruled it a natural death, noting that Ameer had become isolated after his family moved out.