Hyderabad skeleton case: Insights from police investigation

Identifying the remains

A local stumbled on the remains while chasing a cricket ball into the property.

The bones were found face-down on the kitchen floor, along with an old Nokia phone and demonetized currency notes—clues that helped identify Ameer.

His brother recognized him by a ring and shorts. Missed calls from 2015 on the phone matched when he likely passed away.

Police have ruled it a natural death, noting that Ameer had become isolated after his family moved out.