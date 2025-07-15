Urban unemployment hits 7.1% in June, youth most impacted India Jul 15, 2025

India's urban unemployment rate climbed to 7.1% in June 2025—the third straight month it's gone up—while the overall national rate stayed flat at 5.6%.

The biggest impact is on young people (15-29 years), where unemployment jumped to 18.8%, up from 17.2% just two months ago.