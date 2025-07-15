Urban unemployment hits 7.1% in June, youth most impacted
India's urban unemployment rate climbed to 7.1% in June 2025—the third straight month it's gone up—while the overall national rate stayed flat at 5.6%.
The biggest impact is on young people (15-29 years), where unemployment jumped to 18.8%, up from 17.2% just two months ago.
If you're a young job-seeker in a city, these numbers hit close to home—it's getting tougher to land work, and the trend isn't looking great.
The steady rise highlights real challenges for India's urban youth as they try to start their careers.
More rural folks are turning to self-employment
Seasonal factors like extreme heat and slower farm work have pushed down overall workforce participation, especially among rural women.
Meanwhile, more rural folks are turning to self-employment as traditional jobs dry up—showing how quickly things can shift depending on the season and economy.