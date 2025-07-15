Next Article
Joyful homecoming: Shubhanshu Shukla's family celebrates space return
Shubhanshu Shukla, India's latest astronaut, is back on Earth after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station.
He touched down safely near San Diego on Tuesday with his crew in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
This Axiom-4 mission brought together NASA, ISRO, and Axiom Space, marking Shukla's first-ever trip to space.
Shukla's mother hopes his story inspires young people
Shukla's homecoming was emotional—his family welcomed him with hugs and even cut a cake to celebrate.
His mother said she hopes young people see her son's story as inspiration.
Starting out in Lucknow and flying for the Indian Air Force with over 2,000 hours logged, Shukla's path from pilot to astronaut shows what dedication can achieve.