Tragic death of pregnant woman amidst floods in Madhya Pradesh
A pregnant woman, Priya Kol, lost her life in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, after she was stuck for nearly two hours near a flooded bridge on Sunday.
Heavy monsoon rains had submerged the only route to the local health center, blocking emergency help.
Kol had stayed at her maternal home for better healthcare but couldn't get back across the river due to rising water.
Incident highlights need for better infrastructure in rural areas
This tragedy shines a light on how poor roads and weak infrastructure can turn routine medical emergencies into life-or-death situations—especially during monsoons.
After Kol's death, her family had to take a 40-km detour just to reach the hospital.
The incident has sparked criticism of government neglect in flood-prone rural areas and renewed calls for reliable roads and emergency access so that no one is left stranded when they need help most.