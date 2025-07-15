Tragic death of pregnant woman amidst floods in Madhya Pradesh

Incident highlights need for better infrastructure in rural areas

This tragedy shines a light on how poor roads and weak infrastructure can turn routine medical emergencies into life-or-death situations—especially during monsoons.

After Kol's death, her family had to take a 40-km detour just to reach the hospital.

The incident has sparked criticism of government neglect in flood-prone rural areas and renewed calls for reliable roads and emergency access so that no one is left stranded when they need help most.