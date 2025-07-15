'Nation proud of your son': Rajnath to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's father
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission—and he's back safe after his 18-day adventure.
He splashed down near California on July 15, 2025, aboard SpaceX's Dragon "Grace," marking a huge step for India's space ambitions through ISRO and NASA teamwork.
Over 60 experiments on microgravity
During his time on the ISS, Shukla ran more than 60 experiments—everything from tracking glucose in microgravity to seeing how moong and methi seeds grow up there.
He worked alongside NASA legend Peggy Whitson and astronauts from Poland and Hungary, making this a truly global effort.
Shukla's journey is getting major love back home
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called it "a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions," while PM Modi said it "inspired a billion dreams."
Next up: some rehab with NASA before he heads home—a well-earned break after putting India firmly on the human spaceflight map.