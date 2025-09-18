Champions League, Harry Kane helps Bayern Munich beat Chelsea: Stats

Harry Kane produced the goods for Bayern Munich as they defeated visiting Chelsea at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 1 of the Champions League 2025-26 season. Kane scored a brace as the Bavarians downed the Blues 3-1 at home. For Chelsea, superstar Cole Palmer scored his side's only goal. He also had a late goal ruled out by VAR. Here are further details.

Numbers Kane races to 10 goals this season Playing just his 6th match this season in all competitions, Kane has raced to 10 goals for Bayern. Five of his goals have come in the Bundesliga from three matches. Overall, he owns 95 goals in 102 matches for Bayern across all competitions. Notably, 21 of his goals for Bayern have come in the Champions League.

Do you know? Kane surpasses Aguero's Champions League goals tally Kane owns 42 Champions League goals with this brace against Chelsea. He has surpassed Sergio Aguero, who managed 41 Champions League goals in his career. Kane has equaled Alessandro Del Piero and Antoine Griezmann in terms of Champions League goals (42).

Bayern A 2-0 lead for Bayern Early on in the 1st half, Micheal Olise made an electric move, taking the ball down the byline with blistering pace. He delivered a dangerous cross as Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah failed to sort his feet out in time and scored an own goal in the 20th minute. Six minutes later, Kane scored from the penalty spot. Moises Caicedo had fouled Kane inside the box.

Information Palmer pulls a goal back Chelsea got back into the contest with a goal from Palmer in the 29th minute. A stunning left-footed finish from Palmer helped his side. Thereafter, Bayern had the better chances heading into half-time.

2nd half What happened in the 2nd half? Bayern started the 2nd half strongly with Luis Diaz testing Robert Sanchez. The latter then denied Kane with his foot before Olise' close-range shot was also saved. Few minutes later, Kane made it 3-1 with an assist from Serge Gnabry. Late on, Palmer scored for Chelsea. However, his goal was ruled out for offside.

Information Here are the match stats Bayern had 16 attempts with 5 shots on target. Chelsea had three shots on target from 9 attempts. Bayern also owned more possession (56%) and a 90% pass accuracy.

Do you know? Chelsea suffer on MD1 As per Opta, Chelsea have lost their opening game of a Champions League season in their last two campaigns (in 2022-23 vs Dinamo Zagreb). This is as many defeats on MD1 as in their previous 18 such matches in the competition combined (W11 D5 L2).