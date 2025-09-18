Can Afghanistan progress into 2025 Asia Cup Super 4? Preview

Afghanistan's cricket team is in a must-win situation against Sri Lanka on Thursday if they want to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Men's T20 Asia Cup . The match will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. If Afghanistan lose, Bangladesh will take their place in the next round alongside Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka only need to avoid a massive defeat to stay in contention.

Game plan Sri Lanka need to avoid a massive defeat As per ESPNcricinfo, if Sri Lanka bat first and score 150 runs, Afghanistan will have to chase it down in 11.4 overs to knock Sri Lanka out of the tournament. If Afghanistan bat first and score 150, then Sri Lanka will have to score 84 or less for Bangladesh to qualify. This means that while Afghanistan need a win, Bangladesh would prefer a victory for Sri Lanka or want to suffer a massive defeat with NRR in focus.

Match details Pitch report and team news The Abu Dhabi pitch is known for high-scoring matches but also has been favorable for slower bowlers in this tournament. Afghanistan are likely to stick with the same XI despite their loss against Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka may do the same. Maheesh Theekshana went wicketless against Hong Kong but maintained a good economy rate. He could retain his place. Matheesha Pathirana and Binura Fernando could miss out for the Lankans.

Information Here's the H2H record Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other eight times in T20Is, with Sri Lanka winning five times and Afghanistan winning thrice.

Teams Here are the likely playing XIs AFG Probable XI: Seqidullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi. SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.