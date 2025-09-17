PS5 gets Power Saving mode, controller pairing with multiple devices
What's the story
Sony has released a new software update for the PlayStation 5 (PS5), introducing two highly-anticipated features: a "Power Saving" mode and the ability to pair DualSense controllers with multiple devices. The update, version 25.06-12.00.00, was first beta tested in July before being rolled out globally today. The Power Saving mode reduces PS5's power consumption at the cost of game performance, which could be useful for Sony's rumored PlayStation handheld console.
User guide
How to enable Power Saving mode?
The Power Saving mode can be enabled or disabled for supported games by navigating through Settings > System > Power Saving > Use Power Saver. Once activated, an icon will appear next to the supported game in Switcher or Control Center. This feature is part of Sony's efforts to make the PS5 more energy-efficient while maintaining a seamless gaming experience for users.
Enhanced connectivity
DualSense controllers can now be connected to 4 devices simultaneously
Along with the Power Saving mode, Sony has also updated the software for its DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers. The update allows these controllers to be paired with up to four devices at once. This way, users won't have to go through the tedious process of reconnecting their controller every time they switch between consoles, PCs or cloud streaming devices.