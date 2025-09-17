PS5 gets Power Saving mode, controller pairing with multiple devices

The Power Saving mode can be enabled or disabled for supported games by navigating through Settings > System > Power Saving > Use Power Saver. Once activated, an icon will appear next to the supported game in Switcher or Control Center. This feature is part of Sony's efforts to make the PS5 more energy-efficient while maintaining a seamless gaming experience for users.

Enhanced connectivity

DualSense controllers can now be connected to 4 devices simultaneously

Along with the Power Saving mode, Sony has also updated the software for its DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers. The update allows these controllers to be paired with up to four devices at once. This way, users won't have to go through the tedious process of reconnecting their controller every time they switch between consoles, PCs or cloud streaming devices.