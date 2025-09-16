Judge drops terrorism charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

A New York judge has dismissed two terrorism-related charges against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. However, the judge allowed a second-degree murder charge to remain. The ruling was delivered by Judge Gregory Carro during a hearing on Tuesday morning. He said prosecutors had not provided enough evidence for the terrorism-related murder charges.

Ruling details Mangione's actions didn't meet legal definition of terrorism: Carro Judge Carro said Mangione's actions didn't meet the legal definition of terrorism under state law. The judge noted that prosecutors had argued Mangione's writings showed a terrorism motive, but failed to prove he intended to exert political pressure or instill fear in the public. "There was no evidence presented that the defendant made any demands of government or sought any particular governmental policy change," Carro wrote.

Sentence possibility What are the remaining charges against Mangione? The first-degree murder charge, which was dismissed, could have led to a life sentence without parole. If convicted of the remaining second-degree murder charge, Mangione could face 15 to 25 years in prison. He also faces weapons and forgery charges at the state level and federal murder charges that could lead to the death penalty.