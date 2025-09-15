This is CRED's first co-branded credit card

CRED launches invite-only 18K gold 'Sovereign' credit card

Fintech unicorn CRED has launched its first co-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank. The new offering, called Sovereign, is a premium addition to the market and comes in an 18K gold finish. It will be available on an invite-only basis. Details on charges and perks remain under wraps as of now. The move marks a major expansion for CRED beyond its core services like bill payments, lending, and commerce.