How Apple's new 40W adapter charges iPhone 17 at 60W
What's the story
Apple has launched its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max. The charger, which was unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, is the world's first to support the USB PD 3.2 AVS protocol. This means you can get some benefits of a more powerful 60W charger in a compact and efficient 40W package. It is priced at $39 in the US and is yet to debut in India.
Charging innovation
What is AVS?
The AVS, or Adjustable Voltage Supply, protocol provides granular voltage options. This allows the power source to offer more precise and efficient charging of devices like smartphones and laptops. Normally, batteries in phones and laptops don't charge at their maximum possible input throughout the entire charging cycle due to safety, efficiency, and longevity concerns. They are regulated at predefined voltages to slow down charging as the battery fills up.
Enhanced charging
The adapter can deliver 60W charge for about 18 minutes
The AVS protocol can provide a very specific voltage that is closer to the ideal needed for the device being charged. This speeds up the charging process. However, unlike a true 60W charger, Apple's 40W GaN charger can't maintain that peak 60W rate forever—only for about 18 minutes. This makes it perfect for getting your iPhone 17 to half battery in just 20 minutes. However, it's not meant for bigger devices like the MacBook Pro.