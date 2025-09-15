The charger is the world's first to support the USB PD 3.2 AVS protocol

How Apple's new 40W adapter charges iPhone 17 at 60W

Apple has launched its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max. The charger, which was unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, is the world's first to support the USB PD 3.2 AVS protocol. This means you can get some benefits of a more powerful 60W charger in a compact and efficient 40W package. It is priced at $39 in the US and is yet to debut in India.