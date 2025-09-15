Windows 11's Xbox controller support gets handy new update
Microsoft has started testing a handy new feature for Xbox controllers on Windows 11: now, if you long-press the Xbox button, you'll open Task View to quickly switch between apps.
This update is being tested with Insiders right now and aligns with what's coming on handheld gaming PCs with Windows 11, like the upcoming Xbox Ally devices.
Long press now brings up Task View
A single tap of the Xbox button still brings up the Game Bar for all your widgets and gaming controls.
But now, a long press jumps straight to Task View so you can swap between games or apps—no keyboard needed.
You can still power off your controller as usual by pressing and holding the Xbox button.
The update also brings new animations for handheld devices.
Update makes Xbox controller experience consistent across devices
This change makes using an Xbox controller feel consistent whether you're gaming on a regular PC or a portable one running Windows 11.
It's part of Microsoft's push to make multitasking easier across devices.