Google marks 27th birthday with limited-time offers on Pixel devices

Google is celebrating its 27th birthday this year with a range of special offers on its Pixel devices. The tech giant will be hosting the celebration on September 27, with deals available through its online store. The offers include discounts, cashback, and bundled deals on smartphones, watches, earbuds, and accessories.

Main offer Pixel 10 Pro buyers to get $100 in Google Wallet The highlight of Google's birthday promotion is the Pixel 10 Pro series. If you're looking to buy either the Pixel 10 Pro or its bigger sibling, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, you'll get a $100 directly in your Google Wallet. The deal is already live and will run until September 28. You can claim up to three prepaid cards for multiple eligible devices purchased during this period.

Additional perks Trade-in benefits on Pixel Watch 4 Google is also offering trade-in benefits on its Pixel Watch 4. Depending on the device traded, you can get up to $350 back. The program started with the smartwatch's launch and will continue until October 12, 2025. For those interested in the Pixel Buds Pro 2, they're available for $179 instead of their original price of $229 until September 28.