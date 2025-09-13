Crisil has revised its inflation forecast

India's inflation to fall to 3.2% in FY26: Crisil

By Akash Pandey 06:26 pm Sep 13, 202506:26 pm

What's the story

India's headline inflation is expected to moderate to 3.2% in the fiscal year 2025-26, according to a report by research and ratings firm Crisil. The projection is an improvement from its previous estimate of 3.5%. The moderation could pave the way for a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) later this year, possibly by another 25 basis points (bps).