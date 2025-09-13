Over 6cr ITRs filed ahead of deadline
Over six crore people have already filed their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the 2025-26 assessment year, as the September 15, 2025 deadline approaches.
This extension was given to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and other non-audit entities after significant revisions to ITR forms and updates to utilities and backend systems earlier this year.
IT department set up helpdesk to assist taxpayers
The Income Tax Department set up a 24/7 helpdesk—available by call, live chat, WebEx, or social media—to make filing easier.
Officials are encouraging everyone to file early so they don't run into last-minute tech glitches or portal slowdowns.
Last year, record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed
Missing the deadline means late fees between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 (depending on your income), plus extra interest if you owe taxes.
Last year saw a record 7.28 crore ITRs filed by July-end—showing more people are staying on top of their taxes than ever before.