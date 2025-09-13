Over 6cr ITRs filed ahead of deadline Business Sep 13, 2025

Over six crore people have already filed their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the 2025-26 assessment year, as the September 15, 2025 deadline approaches.

This extension was given to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and other non-audit entities after significant revisions to ITR forms and updates to utilities and backend systems earlier this year.