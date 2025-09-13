FPIs end 8-week selling streak, invest ₹1,500cr across asset classes

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have broken their eight-week-long selling streak in the Indian equity markets. According to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FPIs made net purchases worth ₹1,484.99 crore across all asset classes during the four-day trading period ending September 12. This comes after a prolonged period of sustained selling that had characterized FPI activity for eight consecutive weeks.

Market fluctuations Equity segment records continued outflows The equity segment witnessed major fluctuations during the week, with FPIs recording net outflows of ₹2,825.39 crore in equities. The selling was particularly high on September 12, when FPIs withdrew ₹3,413.59 crore from equities alone, canceling out major buy of ₹4,494.14 crore recorded on September 11. Debt markets were the mainstay, with FPIs investing a net ₹4,337.64 crore. Fully Accessible Route (FAR) debt segment received maximum inflows of ₹3,335.13 crore, while general limit debt category saw ₹326.74 crore net inflows.

The investment pattern remained erratic across individual trading days. September 9 recorded net outflows of ₹1,823.52 crore, followed by modest inflows of ₹553.72 crore on September 10, before surging to ₹5,213.37 crore on September 11 and then reversing to outflows of ₹3,053.08 crore next day.