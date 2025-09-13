Air India Express offers up to 25% discount on fares

Along with the discount, Air India Express is also offering some additional benefits for its loyalty program members. These include discounted meals and priority services such as check-in, baggage allowances, and seat selection. The move comes as Indian airlines ramp up their promotional efforts to meet the anticipated surge in demand during this festive season.

Travel trends

Easing financial burden during peak travel season

The festive season, starting September with Ganesh Chaturthi and continuing through Navratri and Diwali usually sees a spike in airfares due to high demand. This is because the number of travelers often exceeds the available flights during this period. However, Air India Express's latest offer could help ease some of this financial burden for those planning their holiday travel.