Air India Express offers up to 25% discount on fares
What's the story
Tata Group's budget airline, Air India Express, has launched a limited-period sale with discounts of up to 25% on select domestic and international routes. The offer is available on the company's website and app. It comes just in time for the upcoming festive season when travel demand is expected to peak.
Added perks
Additional benefits for loyalty program members
Along with the discount, Air India Express is also offering some additional benefits for its loyalty program members. These include discounted meals and priority services such as check-in, baggage allowances, and seat selection. The move comes as Indian airlines ramp up their promotional efforts to meet the anticipated surge in demand during this festive season.
Travel trends
Easing financial burden during peak travel season
The festive season, starting September with Ganesh Chaturthi and continuing through Navratri and Diwali usually sees a spike in airfares due to high demand. This is because the number of travelers often exceeds the available flights during this period. However, Air India Express's latest offer could help ease some of this financial burden for those planning their holiday travel.