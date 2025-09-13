Infosys announces record ₹18,000cr share buyback: Should you participate?

IT giant Infosys has announced its biggest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore. The company will repurchase up to 10 crore shares or 2.41% of its paid-up capital at a price of ₹1,800 per share. This is an 18.1% premium over Friday's closing price of ₹1,524. The record date for eligibility is yet to be announced.

Buyback details First-ever buyback through tender route This is Infosys's first-ever buyback through the tender route since its maiden buyback in 2017. The company will repurchase shares from all equity shareholders as on the record date, including those who become equity shareholders on that date. The move comes as part of Infosys's capital allocation policy to return 85% of free cash flow to shareholders over FY25-29. It could take 3-4 months for the share repurchase program to get fully executed.

Expert opinions Market experts welcome Infosys's decision Market experts have welcomed Infosys's decision to buy back shares. Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the buyback price is a significant premium over the current market price. "Importantly, 1.5 crore shares are specifically reserved for retail shareholders, making the offer particularly attractive for them," she said.