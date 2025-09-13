Vedanta's ₹17,000 crore bid for JAL awaits CCI nod Business Sep 13, 2025

Vedanta is looking to take over Jaiprakash Associates (JAL), a company that's been stuck in insolvency since June last year.

After outbidding the Adani Group with a ₹12,505 crore offer, Vedanta now needs approval from India's Competition Commission (CCI) before anything is official.

The plan includes paying off JAL's debts through a mix of upfront cash and annual payouts.