OpenAI launches 'Grove' mentorship program for early-stage AI entrepreneurs

Program benefits

Grove program to run for 5 weeks

The Grove program will last for five weeks, during which participants will get mentorship from OpenAI's technical leaders. They will also get early access to new tools and models, as well as attend in-person workshops at the company's San Francisco headquarters. The first cohort of about 15 members will run from October 20 to November 21, 2025. Applications for this inaugural session are open until September 24.