OpenAI launches 'Grove' mentorship program for early-stage AI entrepreneurs
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new mentorship initiative, the "OpenAI Grove," aimed at early-stage tech entrepreneurs interested in artificial intelligence (AI). The program is different from OpenAI's earlier Pioneer Program, which was introduced in April. The Grove is specifically designed for those who are still in the initial stages of their business development, from pre-idea to pre-seed stage.
Program benefits
Grove program to run for 5 weeks
The Grove program will last for five weeks, during which participants will get mentorship from OpenAI's technical leaders. They will also get early access to new tools and models, as well as attend in-person workshops at the company's San Francisco headquarters. The first cohort of about 15 members will run from October 20 to November 21, 2025. Applications for this inaugural session are open until September 24.
Future prospects
Other tech giants have also launched AI accelerator programs
After completing the Grove program, participants will have the opportunity to continue working with OpenAI. Other tech giants like Google and Microsoft have also launched their own AI accelerator programs in recent months. These initiatives are part of a broader trend where investments in AI firms accounted for an impressive 71% of US venture funding in 2025, up from 45% last year, according to J.P. Morgan analysis.