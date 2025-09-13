5 IPOs to hit Indian market next week

India's primary market is gearing up for a busy week with five new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open across the mainboard and SME platforms. The upcoming offers range from building materials to technology, giving investors a variety of options. Among the mainboard issues, Euro Pratik Sales will be the biggest offering with a ₹451 crore issue opening on September 16 and closing on September 18.

Mainboard offerings Euro Pratik Sales, VMS TMT will be the biggest offers Euro Pratik Sales, a decorative laminates and surfaces company, has fixed the price band for its issue at ₹235-247 per share. Axis Capital is the lead manager for this offer, which will be listed on both BSE and NSE. Following closely behind is VMS TMT with its ₹148 crore IPO opening between September 17-19. The Gujarat-based manufacturer of thermo-mechanically treated bars (TMT bars) has set a price band of ₹94-99 per share for its offer managed by Arihant Capital.

Smaller offers TechD Cybersecurity, Sampat Aluminium to tap SME platform In the SME segment, Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity will launch its ₹39 crore IPO from September 15-17. The offer is priced at ₹183-193 a share. Another building materials player, Sampat Aluminium, will also tap the market during this period with an issue size of ₹30.53 crore and a price band of ₹114-120 per share.