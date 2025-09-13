Debt mutual funds see ₹8,000cr outflow in August: Here's why

Debt mutual funds witnessed a massive outflow of ₹7,980 crore in August. This is a stark contrast to the inflow of ₹1.07 lakh crore seen in July. The major reason for this reversal is liquid fund redemptions and institutional cash management ahead of advance tax payments and quarter-end liquidity needs. Nehal Meshram from Morningstar Investment Research India explained that these funds are sensitive to short-term cash management cycles.

Fund performance Inflows and outflows across categories Among the 16 sub-categories, most witnessed outflows except for overnight funds, ultra short duration funds, low duration, money market, short duration, medium duration and gilt fund with 10-year constant duration. Overnight funds saw the highest inflow of ₹4,950 crore in August while money market funds followed closely with an inflow of ₹2,210 crore during this period.

Fund challenges Challenges and opportunities in the debt fund landscape Liquid funds faced the highest outflow of ₹13,350 crore in August, followed by gilt funds which saw an outflow of ₹928 crore during this period. Despite these challenges, other segments continued to attract investor interest. Meshram noted that overnight funds maintained their appeal as a safe and easily accessible investment option while money market funds witnessed moderated inflows after months of elevated additions.